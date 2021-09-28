European Commission Says Gas Contracts Should Be in Line With Emissions Reduction Goals

Long-term contracts on gas supplies to the European Union should be coherent with the commitment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and achieve climate neutrality, a spokesperson for the European Commission told Sputnik on Tuesday, commenting on Hungary's contract with Russia's Gazprom

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2021) Long-term contracts on gas supplies to the European Union should be coherent with the commitment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and achieve climate neutrality, a spokesperson for the European Commission told Sputnik on Tuesday, commenting on Hungary's contract with Russia's Gazprom.

"Long-term contracts should also be coherent with the EU's climate ambition and the commitment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 55% by 2030 and achieve climate-neutrality by 2050," the spokesperson said.