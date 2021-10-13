UrduPoint.com

European Commission Says Gas Supplies From Russia Lower Than Expected

Wed 13th October 2021 | 04:03 PM

European Commission Says Gas Supplies From Russia Lower Than Expected

The European Commission said on Wednesday that gas supplies from Russia were lower than expected, with Gazprom fulfilling contractual obligations but not offering extra supplies to reduce the market pressure

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2021) The European Commission said on Wednesday that gas supplies from Russia were lower than expected, with Gazprom fulfilling contractual obligations but not offering extra supplies to reduce the market pressure.

"Lower-than-expected gas volumes have been observed coming from Russia, tightening the market as the heating season approaches. Though it has fulfilled its long-term contracts with its European counterparts, Gazprom has offered little or no extra capacity to ease pressure on the EU gas market. Delayed infrastructure maintenance during the pandemic has also constrained gas supply from Russia and other suppliers," the European Commission said in a statement.

