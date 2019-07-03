European Commission Scraps Excessive Deficit Procedure for Italy - Moscovici

The excessive deficit procedure for Italy over its high debt is no longer needed, Pierre Moscovici, the European commissioner in charge of economic and financial affairs, said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2019) The excessive deficit procedure for Italy over its high debt is no longer needed, Pierre Moscovici, the European commissioner in charge of economic and financial affairs, said Wednesday.

"The commission has concluded that the debt-based excessive deficit procedure for Italy is no longer warranted at this stage," Moscovici told a press conference.

"We will need to continue to monitor Italy's budgetary execution very closely in the second half of this year. We will also need to assess very carefully Italy's draft budget plan for 2020, which must reach us by October 15," the commissioner added.