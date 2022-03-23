European Commission Seeks EU States to Fill at Least 80% of Gas Storage Facilities by Nov

(@imziishan)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2022) The European Commission said on Wednesday that it has submitted a bill, requiring EU member states to fill at least 80% of underground gas storage facilities across Europe by November 1.

"The Commission has accelerated its work since the Versailles Summit and presented today a legislative proposal requiring Member States to ensure that their underground gas storage is filled up to at least 80% of capacity by 1 November 2022, rising to 90% for the following years, with intermediary targets from February to October," the EU body said in a statement.

The commission also proposed to introduce a new mandatory certification of all storage system operators to "avoid potential risks resulting from outside influence over critical storage infrastructure." This means that non-certified operators will have to give up ownership or control of EU gas storage facilities.

"The Commission stands ready to create a Task Force on common gas purchases at EU level. By pooling demand, the Task Force would facilitate and strengthen the EU's international outreach to suppliers to help secure well-priced imports ahead of next winter," the statement added.