European Commission Sees No Gas Supply Risks Over Low Filling Levels of Storage Facilities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2021) There are no risks to gas supplies in Europe despite the low filling levels of storage facilities, Kadri Simson, the European commissioner for energy, said on Wednesday.

"The market analysis expect that the storage levels to remain lower than in the past but we dot see an immediate risk of a supply crisis.

But I was explaining also that there is a big variable, this is our weather, how the winter will look like," Simson told reporters

Right now the storage levels in the EU are impacted by the increase in energy demand, the commissioner said.

"We know that at this moment the storage level is at 62% of capacity and this (is) 12% lower that usual at the same time of previous years," the official added.