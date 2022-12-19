MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2022) The European Commission on Monday announced that it would issue up to 80 billion Euros ($84.8 billion) of long-term EU-bonds in the first half of 2023 under the bloc's unified funding approach to support Ukraine's economic recovery.

"The programmes to be financed through the unified funding approach in the first half of next year are the NextGenerationEU recovery programme and the new Macro-Financial Assistance + programme for Ukraine. The former will account for some ‚¬70 billion, and the latter for around ‚¬10 billion," the statement read.

Both programs are financed through capital markets funding: NextGenerationEU by about 800 billion euros from 2021 to 2026, and Macro-Financial Assistance + programme for Ukraine by 18 billion in 2023.

It added that the bloc raised around 170 billion euros in long-term EU-bonds since the NextGenerationEU program was launched in June 2021, with 140 billion euros allocated to 22 EU member states under the recovery and resilience plan.