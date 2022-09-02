European Commission to Make Efforts to Impose Price Cap on Russian Oil on EU Level

The European Commission will communicate with EU member states to impose a price cap on Russian oil, as agreed by the G7 group, on the EU level, European Commissioner for Economy Paolo Gentiloni said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2022) The European Commission will communicate with EU member states to impose a price cap on Russian oil, as agreed by the G7 group, on the EU level, European Commissioner for Economy Paolo Gentiloni said on Friday.

"The Commission will play its full part in working to achieve unanimity among our 27 Member States in order to implement this measure in the EU. Our aim is to do so in line with the timeline agreed under the EU's sixth sanctions package - meaning 5 December 2022 for crude oil and 5 February 2023 for petroleum products," Gentiloni said after the G7 finance ministers' call, as quoted by the commission.