European Commission To Present Gas Market Correction Framework Next Week - Commissioner

The European Commission will present its gas market correction framework next week, European Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2022) The European Commission will present its gas market correction framework next week, European Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson said on Friday.

"The Commission is committed to deliver an effective mechanism to limit excessive gas prices, in line with our proposal of 18 October & the #EUCO conclusions. We'll present next week the outline for a gas market correction mechanism & a legislative proposal swiftly afterwards," Simson tweeted.

On October 18, the European Commission proposed a new package of measures to fight increasing energy prices, which include mandatory joint purchases of 13.5 billion cubic meters of gas. The measure is designed to fill EU storage facilities by the winter of 2023-2024, establish a mechanism to limit excessively high prices at the Title Transfer Facility when needed, and create a price benchmark for the LNG market.

The new proposals are now to be agreed by the EU member states.

Since 2021, energy prices in the EU countries have been surging as part of a global trend. After the beginning of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February and the adoption of several packages of sanctions against Moscow, energy prices have accelerated their growth, placing energy security high on both the global and national agendas and pushing many European governments to resort to contingency measures.

