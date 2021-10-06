European Commission to Present Gas Market Reform Proposals by Year End - Commissioner

(@FahadShabbir)

The European Commission will present proposals on the EU gas market reform by the end of the year, which will focus on storage and energy supplies security, European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson told the European Parliament on Wednesday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2021) The European Commission will present proposals on the EU gas market reform by the end of the year, which will focus on storage and energy supplies security, European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson told the European Parliament on Wednesday.

It is necessary to boost the bloc's resilience to price surges, the commissioner emphasized.

Simson called for more active investment in storage for integrating more renewable energy.