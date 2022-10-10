European Commission to Submit Electricity Price Reduction Plan in Next 2 Weeks - President

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2022) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday that the agency will present a plan on reducing high electricity prices in the next two weeks.

"We will come forward as a Commission in the next two weeks with proposals to tame the energy prices and to tame the electricity prices. The aim is to reduce the price to a certain level without endangering security of supply," von der Leyen said at a joint press conference with Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas in Tallinn.

In the aftermath of the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February and subsequent EU sanctions, European wholesale electricity prices skyrocketed over the summer.

French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire said on September 30 that the Commission needs to make proposals for the reduction of gas and electricity prices and facilitate a support mechanism for companies that consume a lot of electricity, as the current prices threaten local production and enterprises.