UrduPoint.com

European Commission To Submit Electricity Price Reduction Plan In Next 2 Weeks - President

Umer Jamshaid Published October 10, 2022 | 01:10 PM

European Commission to Submit Electricity Price Reduction Plan in Next 2 Weeks - President

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2022) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday that the agency will present a plan on reducing high electricity prices in the next two weeks.

"We will come forward as a Commission in the next two weeks with proposals to tame the energy prices and to tame the electricity prices. The aim is to reduce the price to a certain level without endangering security of supply," von der Leyen said at a joint press conference with Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas in Tallinn.

In the aftermath of the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February and subsequent EU sanctions, European wholesale electricity prices skyrocketed over the summer.

French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire said on September 30 that the Commission needs to make proposals for the reduction of gas and electricity prices and facilitate a support mechanism for companies that consume a lot of electricity, as the current prices threaten local production and enterprises.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Prime Minister Electricity Ukraine Russia Tame Tallinn Price February September Gas

Recent Stories

Pakistan cannot afford any kind of anarchy. Khawa ..

Pakistan cannot afford any kind of anarchy. Khawaja Rameez Hasan

3 minutes ago
 ACE's plea seeking contempt of court against Rana ..

ACE's plea seeking contempt of court against Rana Sanaullah rejected

46 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz remarks another lifelong demonstration ..

PM Shehbaz remarks another lifelong demonstration of China-Pakistan friendship: ..

1 hour ago
 Armeena Khan shares interesting message for fans

Armeena Khan shares interesting message for fans

1 hour ago
 PCB unveils details of New Zealand's two Tests, ei ..

PCB unveils details of New Zealand's two Tests, eight ODIs and five T20Is in Pak ..

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz to visit Thar today

PM Shehbaz to visit Thar today

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.