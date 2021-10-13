European Commission Trying to Boost Gas Trade Through Dialogue With Producers, Consumers

The European Commission maintains dialogue with key gas producing and consuming nations in order to contribute to boosting trade

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2021) The European Commission maintains dialogue with key gas producing and consuming nations in order to contribute to boosting trade.

"The Commission is in dialogue with the main natural gas producing and consuming countries to facilitate increased natural gas trade.

This dialogue with our international partners aims at enhancing the liquidity and flexibility of the international gas market in order to ensure sufficient and competitive natural gas supplies," the commission said in a statement on Wednesday.