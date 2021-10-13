UrduPoint.com

European Commission Trying To Boost Gas Trade Through Dialogue With Producers, Consumers

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 04:10 PM

European Commission Trying to Boost Gas Trade Through Dialogue With Producers, Consumers

The European Commission maintains dialogue with key gas producing and consuming nations in order to contribute to boosting trade

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2021) The European Commission maintains dialogue with key gas producing and consuming nations in order to contribute to boosting trade.

"The Commission is in dialogue with the main natural gas producing and consuming countries to facilitate increased natural gas trade.

This dialogue with our international partners aims at enhancing the liquidity and flexibility of the international gas market in order to ensure sufficient and competitive natural gas supplies," the commission said in a statement on Wednesday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Gas Market

Recent Stories

vivo Expands Online and In-Store Services to Ensur ..

Vivo Expands Online and In-Store Services to Ensure Enhanced Customer Experience

11 minutes ago
 Young motorcyclist dies in road mishap

Young motorcyclist dies in road mishap

5 minutes ago
 European Commission Proposes EU to Partially Cover ..

European Commission Proposes EU to Partially Cover Increased Energy Bills

5 minutes ago
 Russian President Appoints Former Crimea Prosecuto ..

Russian President Appoints Former Crimea Prosecutor as Ambassador to Cape Verde

5 minutes ago
 Putin to Take Part in Valdai Forum in Person - Kre ..

Putin to Take Part in Valdai Forum in Person - Kremlin

9 minutes ago
 European Commission to Investigate Possible Anti-C ..

European Commission to Investigate Possible Anti-Competitive Behavior in Energy ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.