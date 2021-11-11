UrduPoint.com

European Commission Upgrades 2021, 2022 Forecasts For Global GDP Growth To 5.7%, 4.5%

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 03:59 PM

The European Commission upgraded its forecast for the global GDP growth in 2021 to 5.7% from the previous estimate of 5.6%, also upgrading the 2022 forecast to 4.5% from 4.3%

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2021) The European Commission upgraded its forecast for the global GDP growth in 2021 to 5.7% from the previous estimate of 5.6%, also upgrading the 2022 forecast to 4.5% from 4.3%.

The global GDP growth is expected to amount to 3.5% in 2023.

