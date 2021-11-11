UrduPoint.com

European Commission Upgrades Forecast For 2021 Euro Area GDP Growth To 5%

Muhammad Irfan 18 seconds ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 03:43 PM

The European Commission upgraded the 2021 forecast for the euro area GDP growth to 5%, downgrading the 2022 forecast to 4.3%

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2021) The European Commission upgraded the 2021 forecast for the euro area GDP growth to 5%, downgrading the 2022 forecast to 4.3%.

In its fresh economic forecast, released on Thursday, the commission expressed the belief that the euro zone GDP growth will slow down to 2.4% in 2023.

The previous forecast said 2021 growth would total 4.8% before slowing down to 4.5% in 2022.

