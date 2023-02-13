UrduPoint.com

European Commission Upgrades Forecast For 2023 EU Economy Growth To 0.8% From 0.3%

Muhammad Irfan Published February 13, 2023 | 02:10 PM

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2023) The European Commission has upgraded its forecast for the EU economic growth for 2023 from 0.3% to 0.8%, according to a fresh winter forecast of the commission released on Monday.

The commission kept the forecast for 2024 unchanged, expecting an increase of 1.6%.

Forecast for the 2023 GDP growth in the eurozone, which includes 20 of the 27 states of the union, was upgraded to 0.9% from 0.3%, while forecast for 2024 remained the same ” a rise of 1.5% is expected.

At the end of 2022, the GDP of the European Union and the eurozone grew by 3.5% compared to the autumn forecast when the commission expected an increase of 3.3% and 3.2%, respectively.

Additionally, the European Commission lowered the forecast for inflation in the eurozone for 2023 to 5.6% from 6.1%, according to the document. The forecast for 2024 was also downgraded to 2.5% from 2.6%.

The same forecast for the EU states has been upgraded to 6.4% from 7.0% for 2023 and lowered to 2.8% from 3.0% for 2024.

