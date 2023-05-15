European Commission Upgrades Forecast for US GDP Growth in 2023 to 1.4% From 0.7%

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2023) The European Commission has improved the forecast for the US's GDP growth in 2023 to 1.4% from 0.7%, according to its Spring 2023 Economic Forecast released on Monday.

Next year, the US GDP is expected to grow by 1% instead of 1.

7% forecast in the autumn report.

Additionally, the European Commission improved its forecast for inflation in the US in 2023 to 4.3% from 3.4%. In 2024, inflation is forecast to be at 2.6% instead of 2.3%.