European Commission Upgrades Forecasts For Russia's GDP Growth In 2021, 2022

27 seconds ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 03:23 PM

European Commission Upgrades Forecasts for Russia's GDP Growth in 2021, 2022

The European Commission upgraded forecasts for Russia's GDP growth in 2021 and 2022 to 3.9% and 2.6%, respectively, compared to the previous estimates of 2.7% and 2.3%

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2021) The European Commission upgraded forecasts for Russia's GDP growth in 2021 and 2022 to 3.9% and 2.6%, respectively, compared to the previous estimates of 2.7% and 2.3%.

In its fresh economic forecast, the European Commission expressed the belief Russia's GDP growth in 2023 will amount to 2.2%.

In 2020, the Russian economy saw a 3% decline, according to the European Commission.

"Real GDP in Russia has by now surpassed the pre-pandemic level. Going forward, growth is likely to benefit from a decisive improvement of its terms-of-trade and rising fiscal revenues, which provide room for additional transfers and spending, pushing consumption up," the European Commission said.

