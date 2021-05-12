UrduPoint.com
European Commission Upgrades GDP Growth Forecast For Russia In 2021, 2022

Umer Jamshaid 21 seconds ago Wed 12th May 2021 | 02:48 PM

European Commission Upgrades GDP Growth Forecast for Russia in 2021, 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2021) The European Commission has upgraded its economic growth forecast for Russia for this year and the next, as Russia's GDP is predicted to rise by 2.7% in 2021 and 2.3% in 2022, according to a new forecast.

In the bloc's spring economic forecast, experts noted that Russia suffered only a moderate fall in GDP in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but noted that the recent geopolitical tensions may hinder the country's economic recovery.

Back in February, the bloc predicted that Russia's GDP would rise 2% in 2021 and 1.9% in 2022.

