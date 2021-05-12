European Commission Upgrades GDP Growth Forecast for Russia in 2021, 2022

The European Commission has upgraded its economic growth forecast for Russia for this year and the next, as Russia's GDP is predicted to rise by 2.7% in 2021 and 2.3% in 2022, according to a new forecast

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2021) The European Commission has upgraded its economic growth forecast for Russia for this year and the next, as Russia's GDP is predicted to rise by 2.7% in 2021 and 2.3% in 2022, according to a new forecast.

In the bloc's spring economic forecast, experts noted that Russia suffered only a moderate fall in GDP in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but noted that the recent geopolitical tensions may hinder the country's economic recovery.

Back in February, the bloc predicted that Russia's GDP would rise 2% in 2021 and 1.9% in 2022.