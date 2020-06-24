European Commission Wants to Spend Almost Half of Proposed COVID-19 Recovery Fund in 2021

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2020) The European Commission on Wednesday offered to complement the proposed EU budget for 2021 with approximately $387 billion in loans and grants, almost a half, from the proposed post-COVID-19 recovery instrument.

The instrument of approximately $845 billion, known as Next Generation EU, was proposed in May.

"The Commission has today proposed an EU budget of ‚¬166.7 billion [$187.9 billion] for 2021, to be complemented by ‚¬211 billion in grants and approximately ‚¬133 billion in loans under Next Generation EU, the temporary recovery instrument aimed at mobilising investments and kick-starting the European economy," the commission said in a statement, adding that the funds will be used to mend the economic and social damage wrought by COVID-19.

The commission's proposals have yet to be approved by the European Parliament and EU member countries.

As the COVID-19 epidemic has unfolded, many countries have adopted severe restrictions to stop the virus from spreading, undermining their economies in the process and necessitating additional measures to facilitate economic restoration.

According to the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control, there are 1,524,111 confirmed coronavirus cases on the continent, along with the death toll of 175,456.