UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

European Commission Wants To Spend Almost Half Of Proposed COVID-19 Recovery Fund In 2021

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 11:00 PM

European Commission Wants to Spend Almost Half of Proposed COVID-19 Recovery Fund in 2021

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2020) The European Commission on Wednesday offered to complement the proposed EU budget for 2021 with approximately $387 billion in loans and grants, almost a half, from the proposed post-COVID-19 recovery instrument.

The instrument of approximately $845 billion, known as Next Generation EU, was proposed in May.

"The Commission has today proposed an EU budget of ‚¬166.7 billion [$187.9 billion] for 2021, to be complemented by ‚¬211 billion in grants and approximately ‚¬133 billion in loans under Next Generation EU, the temporary recovery instrument aimed at mobilising investments and kick-starting the European economy," the commission said in a statement, adding that the funds will be used to mend the economic and social damage wrought by COVID-19.

The commission's proposals have yet to be approved by the European Parliament and EU member countries.

As the COVID-19 epidemic has unfolded, many countries have adopted severe restrictions to stop the virus from spreading, undermining their economies in the process and necessitating additional measures to facilitate economic restoration.

According to the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control, there are 1,524,111 confirmed coronavirus cases on the continent, along with the death toll of 175,456.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Parliament Budget May From Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ADNEC field hospital now free of COVID-19 patients

1 hour ago

AMF releases general guidelines for central banks ..

2 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed visits Mohammed Bin Rashid Uni ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority su ..

2 hours ago

Companies engaging in Relevant Activities must sub ..

2 hours ago

Minister of State for Food Security launches UAE A ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.