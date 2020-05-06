UrduPoint.com
European Commissioner Believes EU Enters Deepest Economic Recession In History

Faizan Hashmi 29 seconds ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 04:16 PM

European Commissioner Believes EU Enters Deepest Economic Recession in History

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) European Commissioner for Economy Paolo Gentiloni expressed the belief on Wednesday that the European Union had entered the "deepest economic recession in its history."

"The EU has entered the deepest economic recession in its history. The EU economy is expected to contract by a record 7.4 percent this year, 7.7 in the euro area, more than in 2019.

The 2019 contraction was around 4.5. In 2021, we expect a rebound of 6.1 percent in the EU and 6.3 percent in the euro area, not enough to fully make up for this year's loss," Gentiloni said at a press conference, commenting on the fresh economic forecast by the European Commission,

He noted that both the recession and the rebound would be "uneven," pointing to the need to take differences between countries into consideration.

