European Commission's Proposals To Tackle Energy Crisis Do Not Meet EU Needs - Spain

Muhammad Irfan Published September 30, 2022 | 08:25 PM

The proposals to regulate gas prices put forward by the European Commission do not correspond to the real needs of the EU member states, Spanish Minister for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge Teresa Ribera said on Friday

"Unfortunately, we believe that the conditions under which the commission makes proposals today do not correspond to what Europe needs," Ribera said before the EU extraordinary transport, telecommunications, and energy council.

Ribera added that the European Commission has still not agreed on a specific price at which the EU is ready to buy gas.

In addition, EU member states have not reached an agreement on whether they want to introduce a price cap only for Russian gas.

"Today we have not come to the signing of a final written document, the terms of which could be implemented immediately. But I hope that we will be able to develop a very clear orientation in this price (for gas)," Ribera added.

Earlier this month, the energy ministers of 15 EU countries, including Spain, sent a joint appeal to the European Commission, in which they advocated the introduction of a price cap for all gas imported into the EU, regardless of its origin.

