MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2020) The European Council on Monday has adopted a series of legislative acts ahead of the expected implementation of the European Union's new 1.8 trillion euro ($2.1 trillion) seven-year budget and COVID-19 recovery fund, following the previous week's summit in Brussels.

"The Council today adopted a set of decisions on legislative acts forming part of the package and laying down the EU budgetary framework for the coming years," a press release read.

One of the legislative acts adopted would see the EU raise the so-called own resources ceiling, which sets the maximum amount of resources that can be taken from EU member states to finance the bloc's expenditures, from 1.2 percent to 1.4 percent of the EU's gross national income.

Additionally, the European Council also adopted legislation that would establish the 750 billion euro NextGenerationEU COVID-19 recovery fund, noting that 390 billion Euros of the fund will be offered as grants, with the remaining 360 billion euros formed of repayable loans.

The bloc also published the framework for the conditionality procedure, also known as the rule of law mechanism, that had previously been opposed by Hungary and Poland.

After a month of disagreements, Poland and Hungary finally approved the budget and COVID-19 recovery fund at the European Council summit, after a compromise was reached to allow the European Court of Justice to assess the legality of the mechanism.

"Whenever Member States implement the Union budget, including resources allocated through the European Union Recovery Instrument ... and through loans and other instruments guaranteed by the Union budget, and whatever method of implementation they use, respect for the rule of law is an essential precondition for compliance with the principles of sound financial management," a European Council document published alongside the press release read.

The European Council has also approved budget commitments of 164.2 billion euros for 2021, according to the press release.

The leaders of the 27 European Union member states reached a deal on the bloc's seven-year budget and coronavirus disease recovery fund this past Thursday at a European Council summit in Brussels.