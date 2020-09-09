UrduPoint.com
European Council Agrees Position On $380Bln EU Draft Budget For 2021

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 09:51 PM

The European Council has agreed its position on the 2021 EU draft budget totaling over 327 billion euros ($386 billion), according to the EU body's press release issued on Wednesday

"Today EU ambassadors agreed the Council's position on the 2021 EU draft budget. In total, the Council's position for next year's budget amounts to ��162.9 billion in commitments and ��164.8 billion in payments," the press release said.

The council added that the 2021 budget would be complemented by actions to support the member states' recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, which, in turn, would be funded by Next Generation EU, the bloc's post-COVID-19 recovery plan worth 750 billion euros.

"This is the first annual budget under the long-term EU budget for 2021-2027, the multiannual financial framework (MFF). As the trilateral talks with the Parliament on the next MFF are ongoing, the Council will re-evaluate its position in light of the final text of the MFF and the letter of amendment expected from the Commission later in the procedure," the press release added.

The council is now expected to formally adopt its position in late September and submit it to the European Parliament on October 1. In early November, the parliament is set to adopt its amendments to the council's position. If the two EU bodies' positions diverge, they will have a three-week conciliation period starting November 17.

