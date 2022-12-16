UrduPoint.com

European Council Calls For Accelerated Talks On 2023-2024 Winter Gas Supplies

Sumaira FH Published December 16, 2022 | 02:00 AM

European Council Calls for Accelerated Talks on 2023-2024 Winter Gas Supplies

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2022) The European Council urged the EU leaders on Thursday to accelerate discussions with reliable partners on the issue of long-term gas contracts to secure energy supplies ahead of the 2023-2024 winter period.

"The European Council underlines the importance of strengthening coordination. In particular, work should continues on ... acceleration of the discussion with reliable partners to secure the supply of gas in view of winter 2023/2024 with a view to concluding long-term contracts," the European Council said in conclusions, following a summit meeting in Brussels.

The European Union has been facing a massive energy crisis and struggling to fill its gas reserves in the aftermath of imposing sanctions on Russia after it launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24.

The Ukraine crisis and sanctions have led to disruptions of supply chains and a spike in energy prices worldwide.

In October, the European Commission proposed a new package of measures to fight increasing energy prices, which includes mandatory joint purchases of 13.5 billion cubic meters of gas. The measure is designed to fill EU storage facilities by the winter of 2023-2024, establish a mechanism to limit excessively high prices at the TTF, Europe's main trading hub for natural resources, and create a price benchmark for the LNG market.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Europe Energy Crisis European Union Brussels Price Hub February October Gas Market Billion

Recent Stories

Tiny meteorite may have caused coolant leak from S ..

Tiny meteorite may have caused coolant leak from Soyuz capsule

2 hours ago
 US House Checking With White House Before Moving o ..

US House Checking With White House Before Moving on Senate TikTok Legislation - ..

2 hours ago
 Becker deported to Germany from UK after prison re ..

Becker deported to Germany from UK after prison release

2 hours ago
 Customs officials seized foreign currency, huge qu ..

Customs officials seized foreign currency, huge quantity of medicines at Jinnah ..

2 hours ago
 France grants 0.3 million for Babu Sabu water trea ..

France grants 0.3 million for Babu Sabu water treatment Project

2 hours ago
 Russia desiring to sell cheap crude oil products: ..

Russia desiring to sell cheap crude oil products: Musadik

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.