European Council Calls for Accelerated Talks on 2023-2024 Winter Gas Supplies

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2022) The European Council urged the EU leaders on Thursday to accelerate discussions with reliable partners on the issue of long-term gas contracts to secure energy supplies ahead of the 2023-2024 winter period.

"The European Council underlines the importance of strengthening coordination. In particular, work should continues on ... acceleration of the discussion with reliable partners to secure the supply of gas in view of winter 2023/2024 with a view to concluding long-term contracts," the European Council said in conclusions, following a summit meeting in Brussels.

The European Union has been facing a massive energy crisis and struggling to fill its gas reserves in the aftermath of imposing sanctions on Russia after it launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24.

The Ukraine crisis and sanctions have led to disruptions of supply chains and a spike in energy prices worldwide.

In October, the European Commission proposed a new package of measures to fight increasing energy prices, which includes mandatory joint purchases of 13.5 billion cubic meters of gas. The measure is designed to fill EU storage facilities by the winter of 2023-2024, establish a mechanism to limit excessively high prices at the TTF, Europe's main trading hub for natural resources, and create a price benchmark for the LNG market.