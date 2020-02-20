European Council Chief Expects EU Summit to Help Member States Agree on Long-Term Budget

The purpose of the EU summit in Brussels is to bring together the views of EU leaders to come to a common decision on the bloc's long-term budget for 2021-2027, European Council President Charles Michel said on Thursday before the summit

On Thursday, a special EU summit begins in Brussels to agree on the long-term EU budget for 2021-2027. The discussion is expected to be very complicated since EU member states cannot agree on the priorities for the coming years and due to fears that new goals, including green transition and digital transformation, will take away funding from other EU programs.

"We've worked very hard with all the [EU] leaders, and I am grateful to the leaders for the hard work we've done together.

There are many interests, there are many concerns, and they are all legitimate, but I am convinced that it is possible to make progress in the next hours or the next days. I am convinced that everything is on the table in order to decide," Charles said in a video published on his Twitter account.

Last week, European Parliament President David Sassoli said that the lawmakers would only approve a budget that provides enough funding for the European Union's ambitious goals, including the fight against climate change and the digital and ecological transformation. If the European Council refuses to accept the parliament's positions, the legislature will reject the new long-term EU budget, he said.