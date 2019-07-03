European Council Names New Heads of Main EU Institutions

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2019) EU leaders announced on Tuesday, after days of wrangling, their picks to head key EU institutions.

The European Council chose German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen as candidate for president of the European Commission. She will need the backing of a majority at the European Parliament to head the commission.

Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel was elected as the new president of the European Council.

Christine Lagarde of the International Monetary Fund was proposed as candidate for president of the European Central Bank (ECB). Her nomination needs support from the European Parliament and the ECB's Governing Council.

Spanish Foreign Minister Josep Borell will be considered as candidate for High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy. He will be confirmed by the Commission's president-elect.