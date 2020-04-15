European Council President Charles Michel Says Impossible to Predict Economic Consequences of COVID-19 Pandemic

European Council President Charles Michel said Wednesday it was impossible to predict how much spending would be needed to help the European Union recover from the fall in growth caused by the coronavirus pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) European Council President Charles Michel said Wednesday it was impossible to predict how much spending would be needed to help the European Union recover from the fall in growth caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

"As things stand at the moment, we cannot forecast the economic impact. These are very uncertain and unstable forecasts.

We have to make a success of the exit strategy as much as possible. To put it more simply, my opinion is that for the time being we do not yet know how high the bill is that we have to pay," he told reporters at a news conference.

The Belgian veteran politician added that over the next two weeks the EU's executive arm and heads of state and government will try to work out the cost of the pandemic "so that we can return to European prosperity and support our economy through the coming months and years."