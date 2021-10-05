European Council to Discuss Storage of Strategic Gas Reserves - Commission Chief

The European Council will discuss storage of strategic gas reserves on Tuesday evening during the informal meeting in Slovenia as well as during a formal meeting on October 21 in Brussels, President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2021) The European Council will discuss storage of strategic gas reserves on Tuesday evening during the informal meeting in Slovenia as well as during a formal meeting on October 21 in Brussels, President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said on Tuesday.

"I think we will discuss in the European Council not only tonight but in 2 weeks with the formal council how to deal with storage strategic reserve," Commission's President said in a press conference.

Europe has seen a surge in natural gas prices over the last few months, driven by the growing energy demand due to the post-pandemic restoration of the global economy and a limited flow from major suppliers. Last week, the price of gas futures in Europe broke a new record, exceeding $1,150 per 1,000 cubic meters.