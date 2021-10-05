UrduPoint.com

European Council To Discuss Storage Of Strategic Gas Reserves - Commission Chief

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Tue 05th October 2021 | 01:54 PM

European Council to Discuss Storage of Strategic Gas Reserves - Commission Chief

The European Council will discuss storage of strategic gas reserves on Tuesday evening during the informal meeting in Slovenia as well as during a formal meeting on October 21 in Brussels, President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2021) The European Council will discuss storage of strategic gas reserves on Tuesday evening during the informal meeting in Slovenia as well as during a formal meeting on October 21 in Brussels, President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said on Tuesday.

"I think we will discuss in the European Council not only tonight but in 2 weeks with the formal council how to deal with storage strategic reserve," Commission's President said in a press conference.

Europe has seen a surge in natural gas prices over the last few months, driven by the growing energy demand due to the post-pandemic restoration of the global economy and a limited flow from major suppliers. Last week, the price of gas futures in Europe broke a new record, exceeding $1,150 per 1,000 cubic meters.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Europe Brussels Price Slovenia October Gas From

Recent Stories

Russian crew set to blast off to film first movie ..

Russian crew set to blast off to film first movie in space

5 minutes ago
 Asian markets follow Wall St down as oil surge fan ..

Asian markets follow Wall St down as oil surge fans inflation fears

7 minutes ago
 Macron Urges G20 to Work Out Conditions for Taliba ..

Macron Urges G20 to Work Out Conditions for Taliban Recognition

7 minutes ago
 Three motorcycle lifters arrested in okara

Three motorcycle lifters arrested in okara

7 minutes ago
 Gas Futures in Europe Hit New All-Time High Above ..

Gas Futures in Europe Hit New All-Time High Above $1,300 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters

7 minutes ago
 Saifullah brothers condole over demise of Iqbal Eb ..

Saifullah brothers condole over demise of Iqbal Ebrahim

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.