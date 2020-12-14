European Council Wants to Spend $9.6Bln From Long-Term EU Budget on Defense

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2020) The European Council said on Monday it had reached a provisional agreement with the European Parliament to establish a $9.6-billion defense fund within the European Union's next long-term budget to finance both military research and action.

"The German presidency of the Council today reached a provisional political agreement with European Parliament's representatives on a regulation establishing the European Defence Fund in the context of the Multiannual Financial Framework for 2021-2027," the council said in a press release.

The German defense minister and president of the council, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, described it as a "solid, forward-looking instrument that will step up the research and development of joint capabilities in the area of security and defence," as quoted in the press release.

The financial envelope is 7.9 billion Euros ($9.6 billion), breaking down to 2.6 billion euros for research and 5.3 billion euros for development actions, including 5 percent specifically earmarked for disruptive technologies and other breakthrough innovation.

According to the press release, an ethics assessment will apply to all actions implemented under the new defense fund, and the facility itself will set out clear rules on the participation of third countries and entities.

The package is yet to be confirmed in the course of negotiations on the European Union's long-term budget, of which the defense fund is a component and will be in effect for the same period of time ” seven years until 2027. The European Parliament will have to vote the regulation into becoming part of the seven-year budget.

It took EU member states months to reach a consensus on the next long-term budget. The new Multiannual Financial Framework worth 1.8 trillion euros was agreed upon last Thursday. Poland and Hungary long vetoed the package over concerns that it would enforce Brussels' policies with which they disagreed via financial blackmailing.