(@FahadShabbir)

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :A European court on Wednesday annulled an EU order that Apple repay Ireland 13 billion Euros ($15 billion) in back taxes, in a major legal setback for Brussels.

The iPhone-maker and Ireland staunchly opposed the 2016 decision that Apple CEO Tim Cook slammed at the time as "total political crap".

In a statement, the EU's general court said it "annuls the decision taken by the Commission regarding the Irish tax rulings in favour of Apple."