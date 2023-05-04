UrduPoint.com

European Economy Still At Risk Of Recession, Politicians Need To Be Agile - EU Official

Muhammad Irfan Published May 04, 2023 | 09:25 PM

European Economy Still at Risk of Recession, Politicians Need to Be Agile - EU Official

The European Union has avoided a recession but the economic situation is still difficult therefore policy makers should be agile, European Commission Executive Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2023) The European Union has avoided a recession but the economic situation is still difficult therefore policy makers should be agile, European Commission Executive Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis said on Thursday.

"Clearly now we are on the path of the recovery and the situation is somewhat better than we were expecting maybe half a year ago, so we are avoiding a recession, but still we are not out of the woods, so still we need to be agile to be able to react to the situation as it develops, and to deploy right policy tools," he said during a Q&A session at the Brussels Economic Forum 2023.

The Brussels Economic Forum 2023 took place on May 4. It is the flagship annual economic event of the European Commission that gathers high-level European and international policymakers, academics, civil society and business leaders to identify key challenges and debate policy priorities for the European economy.

