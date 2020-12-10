European equities advance at open

European stock markets opened Thursday with tentative gains as investors fretted over politicians' inability to reach agreements on both a new US stimulus and a post-Brexit trade deal

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :European stock markets opened Thursday with tentative gains as investors fretted over politicians' inability to reach agreements on both a new US stimulus and a post-Brexit trade deal.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index of top blue-chip companies rose 0.

4 percent to 6,592.90 points, as traders also tracked official data showing that British economic growth slowed sharply in October from September.

In the eurozone, the Paris CAC 40 index gained 0.2 percent to 5,560.30 points and Frankfurt's DAX 30 increased by almost 0.1 percent to 13,350.03.