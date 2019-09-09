European equities advance at open

European stock markets pushed higher at the opening bell on Monday, following gains in Asian markets after China unveiled fresh stimulus measures

London (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2019) :European stock markets pushed higher at the opening bell on Monday, following gains in Asian markets after China unveiled fresh stimulus measures.

In London, the blue-chip FTSE 100 rose 0.5 percent to 7,315.18 points about a half hour into trading, while the DAX 30 in Frankfurt was 0.3 percent higher at 12,221.91 and the CAC 40 in Paris added 0.2 percent to 5,604.18.