European Equities Advance At Open

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 09th September 2019 | 01:59 PM

European stock markets pushed higher at the opening bell on Monday, following gains in Asian markets after China unveiled fresh stimulus measures

In London, the blue-chip FTSE 100 rose 0.5 percent to 7,315.18 points about a half hour into trading, while the DAX 30 in Frankfurt was 0.3 percent higher at 12,221.91 and the CAC 40 in Paris added 0.2 percent to 5,604.18.

