European Equities Advance At Open

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 01:24 PM

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :European stock markets rose in opening deals on Wednesday as dealers eyed easing coronavirus concerns and awaited the latest monetary policy decision from the US Federal Reserve.

In initial trade, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index of blue-chip companies gained 0.6 percent to 6,371.53 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index added 0.9 percent to 12,733.66 points and the Paris CAC 40 also rose 0.9 percent to 5,142.23.

"Today will see the (Federal Reserve) meeting later this evening which could well be pivotal in deciding whether markets continue to rally," said Scope Markets analyst James Hughes.

"The Fed has thrown an unprecedented amount of stimulus at the US economy over the last three months, and what Chairman Jerome Powell says will impact the direction of global markets."Asian equities also extended their rally as the lifting of lockdown restrictions continued to fuel hopes for an economic rebound from the coronavirus crisis.

