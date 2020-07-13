UrduPoint.com
European Equities Advance At Open

Umer Jamshaid 17 seconds ago Mon 13th July 2020 | 01:00 PM

European equities advance at open

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :European stock markets rose at the open on Monday, spurred higher by investor optimism before the start of corporate results season, dealers said.

In initial deals, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index of major blue-chip companies rallied 1.3 percent to 6,174.21 points compared with Friday's closing level.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index won 1.4 percent to 12,815.64 points and the Paris CAC 40 added 1.2 percent to 5,028.96.

"European markets ... kick starting the week," said AvaTrade anayst Naeem Aslam.

"Traders are focused on the third-quarter earnings season and the hope is that it will set more positive tone for the coronavirus stock market rally."

