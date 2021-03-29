UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

European Equities Ahead At Open

Faizan Hashmi 50 seconds ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 12:59 PM

European equities ahead at open

Europe's stock markets advanced in opening deals on Monday, despite a mixed performance in Asia, as dealers took their cue from Wall Street's record-breaking pre-weekend rally

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :Europe's stock markets advanced in opening deals on Monday, despite a mixed performance in Asia, as dealers took their cue from Wall Street's record-breaking pre-weekend rally.

Investor sentiment was also soothed by falling oil prices following news of progress in shifting a giant cargo ship blocking the Suez Canal.

In initial deals, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index of major blue-chip companies rose almost 0.4 percent to 6,749.01 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index also gained 0.4 percent to 14,805.51 points and the Paris CAC 40 added 0.3 percent to 6,004.21.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil London Suez Paris Frankfurt Progress Market From Asia

Recent Stories

India can't befool world by linking Kashmir's home ..

48 seconds ago

Asian markets mixed as rally fizzles, oil hit by S ..

49 seconds ago

Britain's stately homes struggle to survive with C ..

53 seconds ago

Pakistan's Zimbabwe tour schedule announced

18 minutes ago

Dust Cloud From China Reaches West of Japan - Mete ..

23 minutes ago

Govt bans all kind of indoor and outdoor gathering ..

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.