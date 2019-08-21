UrduPoint.com
European Equities Ahead At Open 21 August 2019

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 50 seconds ago Wed 21st August 2019 | 12:47 PM

European stock markets rose in initial trading on Wednesday, as investors shrugged off losses elsewhere

In initial deals, the British capital's benchmark FTSE 100 index gained 0.4 percent to 7,151.86 points compared with the closing level on Tuesday.

In initial deals, the British capital's benchmark FTSE 100 index gained 0.4 percent to 7,151.86 points compared with the closing level on Tuesday.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 also added 0.4 percent to 11,698.83 points and the Paris CAC 40 won 0.6 percent to 5,378.94.

