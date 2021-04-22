UrduPoint.com
European Equities Climb At Open 22 April 2021

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 01:09 PM

European stock markets advanced at the start of trading on Thursday, as investors drew strength from rebounding shares in Asia and on Wall Street

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index added 0.3 percent to 6,912.34 points, compared with Wednesday's closing level.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index won almost 0.6 percent to 15,281.03 points and the Paris CAC 40 gained 0.7 percent to 6,250.71.

