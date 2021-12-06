European equities climb at open 6th Dec, 2021

UrduPoint.com

Europe's stock markets advanced Monday in opening deals despite ongoing uncertainty over the Omicron coronavirus variant

London, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :Europe's stock markets advanced Monday in opening deals despite ongoing uncertainty over the Omicron coronavirus variant.

In initial trade, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index gained 0.6 percent to 7,166.60 points, compared with the closing level on Friday.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX won 0.8 percent to 15,291.44 points and the Paris CAC 40 added 0.7 percent to 6,810.61.

However, Asian indices broadly fell on Monday, tracking Omicron concerns as well as disappointing US jobs data and the future of Chinese tech firms on Wall Street.

Global stocks had sunk Friday on weak US jobs data and heightened fears over the long-running Covid crisis.

"Markets remain beset by uncertainty as the spread of the Omicron variant threatens to derail the general economic recovery," said Richard Hunter, head of markets at Interactive Investor.

