European Equities Decline At Open 26 June 2019

Umer Jamshaid 31 seconds ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 12:55 PM

European equities decline at open 26 June 2019

European stock markets ceded ground at the open on Wednesday, hit by overnight losses on Wall Street and earlier in Asia

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ) :European stock markets ceded ground at the open on Wednesday, hit by overnight losses on Wall Street and earlier in Asia.

Global investor sentiment took a heavy knock after top Federal Reserve officials dented hopes for a big US interest rate cut next month.

In initial deals, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index was down 0.

1 percent at 7,413.97 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 lost 0.1 percent to 12,210.52 points and the Paris CAC 40 shed 0.2 percent to 5,504.67 compared with closing levels on Tuesday.

Adding to the downward pressure were worsening tensions between the US and Iran, as well as jitters before this week's meeting between US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.

