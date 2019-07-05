European equities dip at open 05 July 2019

European stock markets fell at the open on Friday as dealers awaited vital non-farm payrolls data in the United States

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :European stock markets fell at the open on Friday as dealers awaited vital non-farm payrolls data in the United States.

In initial deals, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index handed back 0.2 percent to stand at 7,591.03 points, compared with the closing level on Thursday.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 lost 0.1 percent to 12,614.05 points and the Paris CAC 40 also shed 0.1 percent to reach 5,613.43.