European Equities Dip At Open Before Fed

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 01:11 PM

European equities dip at open before Fed

European stock markets slid at the open on Wednesday as investor caution set in before the Federal Reserve's latest interest rate decision

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :European stock markets slid at the open on Wednesday as investor caution set in before the Federal Reserve's latest interest rate decision.

In initial deals, the British capital's benchmark FTSE 100 index nudged 0.1 percent lower to 7,315.

13 points compared with the closing level on Tuesday.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 also reversed 0.1 percent to 12,359.39 points and the Paris CAC 40 fell 0.2 percent to 5,605.23.

Expectations are running high for the US Federal Reserve to deliver the year's second interest rate cut later on Wednesday, as it concludes a hotly-anticipated monetary policy meeting.

