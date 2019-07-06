European equities dip before US payrolls data

European stock markets slid Friday as dealers nervously awaited vital non-farm payrolls data in the United States for clues on the path for interest rates in the world's biggest economy

Frankfurt and London indices each lost 0.3 percent in value while Paris slid 0.4 percent, after a mixed session earlier in Asia.

Asian bourses meanwhile fluctuated as investors steeled themselves for the release of a jobs report that could have a major bearing on the size of an expected Federal Reserve interest rate cut.

With uncertainty over the China-US trade row put aside for now, this week has been dominated by speculation about the US central bank's plans to address a weakening economic outlook, both at home and globally.

The jobs report is a closely watched gauge of the state of the world's biggest economy and a below-forecast reading would ramp up hopes the Fed will announce a 50-basis-point reduction.

"Today's US payrolls report has the potential to upset the apple cart when it comes to whether or not we can expect to see a Fed rate cut later this month, and if we do whether it will be 25 or 50 basis points," said CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson.

And Pepperstone Group head of research Chris Weston added that "a number in line with consensus probably delivers that July cut and I think that's what the market wants to see".

"If we get a really strong number, I think risk could really come off the table," he told Bloomberg News.

The clamour for a Fed rate cut comes as central banks around the world take a more accommodative position to offset economic weakness blamed on trade uncertainty, particularly the China-US standoff.