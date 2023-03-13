European equities dive on fears of US banking crisis

European stocks tanked Monday as investors shrugged off global efforts to stem a fast-moving crisis emanating from the US banking sector

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ):European stocks tanked Monday as investors shrugged off global efforts to stem a fast-moving crisis emanating from the US banking sector.

Germany's finance watchdog insisted the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) posed no threat to financial stability, and France's economy minister declared US bank failures had no contagion risk.

However, European equities tipped deep into the red as the morning progressed, with bank shares falling particularly hard in Italy and Switzerland.

Frankfurt and Paris stock markets dropped by about three percent, while Milan dived almost five percent at one stage and Zurich shed 1.7 percent.

London dipped 2.3 percent with losses capped after HSBC agreed to buy SVB's UK division for a nominal �1 ($1.2).

The dollar fell as the turmoil sparked uncertainty over the US Federal Reserve's plans to hike interest rates, while oil prices also slid.