European equities drop at open

London, July 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :European stock markets slid at the open on Monday, as dealers shrugged off earlier gains across most of Asia.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index sagged 0.1 percent to 7,116.44 points, compared with the closing level on Friday.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index slid 0.6 percent to 15,557.

60 points and the Paris CAC 40 shed 0.4 percent to 6,527.53.

Asian markets mostly rose Monday after another Wall Street record sparked by a blockbuster US jobs report that reaffirmed the country's recovery was on track, while oil prices dipped as top producers struggled to reach a deal on lifting output.

US financial markets will remain closed on Monday for the Independence Day holiday.