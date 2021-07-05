UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

European Equities Drop At Open

Faizan Hashmi 9 minutes ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 12:50 PM

European equities drop at open

London, July 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :European stock markets slid at the open on Monday, as dealers shrugged off earlier gains across most of Asia.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index sagged 0.1 percent to 7,116.44 points, compared with the closing level on Friday.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index slid 0.6 percent to 15,557.

60 points and the Paris CAC 40 shed 0.4 percent to 6,527.53.

Asian markets mostly rose Monday after another Wall Street record sparked by a blockbuster US jobs report that reaffirmed the country's recovery was on track, while oil prices dipped as top producers struggled to reach a deal on lifting output.

US financial markets will remain closed on Monday for the Independence Day holiday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil Paris Frankfurt Independence Market Top Asia Jobs

Recent Stories

China reports 22 new coronavirus infections

14 minutes ago

UAE leaders offer condolences to Cyprus President ..

29 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $75.18 a barrel F ..

44 minutes ago

The 22nd martyrdom anniversary of Kargil war is be ..

1 hour ago

PM to visit Gwadar today to review progress develo ..

2 hours ago

UAE Press: All vaccines must be treated equally

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.