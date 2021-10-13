European equities drop at open 13th Oct, 2021

UrduPoint.com

European stocks opened lower on Wednesday as investors awaited key US inflation data and tracked concerns over a global energy crunch

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :European stocks opened lower on Wednesday as investors awaited key US inflation data and tracked concerns over a global energy crunch.

In initial trade, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index dropped almost 0.6 percent to 7,090.79 points, compared with the closing level on Tuesday.

In the eurozone, the Paris CAC 40 also shed 0.6 percent to 6,510.82 points and Frankfurt's DAX lost 0.2 percent to 15,116.53.

