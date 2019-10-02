European equities drop at open

European stock markets fell at the start of trading on Wednesday, with London's benchmark FTSE 100 index losing 0.7 percent to 7,311.96 points

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :European stock markets fell at the start of trading on Wednesday, with London's benchmark FTSE 100 index losing 0.7 percent to 7,311.96 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index also shed 0.7 percent to 12,182.38 points and the Paris CAC 40 reversed 0.6 percent to 5,566.08.