UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

European Equities Drop At Open

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 12:57 PM

European equities drop at open

European stock markets fell at the start of trading on Wednesday, with London's benchmark FTSE 100 index losing 0.7 percent to 7,311.96 points

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :European stock markets fell at the start of trading on Wednesday, with London's benchmark FTSE 100 index losing 0.7 percent to 7,311.96 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index also shed 0.7 percent to 12,182.38 points and the Paris CAC 40 reversed 0.6 percent to 5,566.08.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

London Paris Frankfurt Market

Recent Stories

Russia Committed to Fully Comply With OPEC+ Deal i ..

48 seconds ago

Asian markets follow Wall St plunge following weak ..

51 seconds ago

Water and Sanitation Services Program (WSSP) annou ..

52 seconds ago

Eight injured in gas cylinder blast in Chitral

54 seconds ago

Kyrgyz lawyer wins UN prize for battling stateless ..

3 minutes ago

Father, son killed in Peshawar

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.