European Equities Extend Gains At Open

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 01:05 PM

European equities extend gains at open

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :European stock markets opened higher Thursday, gaining more traction from a huge EU coronavirus recovery package and growing optimism over reopening economies.

In initial deals, London's FTSE 100 index marched 0.4 percent higher to 6,171.31 points, compared with Wednesday's closing level.

In the eurozone, the Paris CAC 40 index rose 0.

5 percent to 4,711.65 points and in Frankfurt the DAX also added 0.5 percent to 11,716.27 points.

The region's bourses had already vaulted higher on Wednesday after EU leaders unveiled a vast 750-billion-euro ($825-billion) proposal to the European Parliament and member states.

If passed, the deal -- which aims to help the worst-affected countries with a mix of grants and loans -- would be the biggest EU stimulus package ever.

