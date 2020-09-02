UrduPoint.com
European Equities Jump At Open

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 12:50 PM

European equities jump at open

London, Sept 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :European stock markets rallied at the open on Wednesday after another record-breaking Wall Street performance.

In initial trade, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index jumped 1.5 percent to 5,951.89 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index rose 1.3 percent to 13,141.41 points and the Paris CAC 40 was up 1.4 percent at 5,008.04 points.

"Unexpectedly strong US manufacturing boosted Wall Street overnight, lifting the S&P and the Nasdaq to fresh record highs. The momentum is carrying over into Europe," said City Index analyst Fiona Cincotta.

