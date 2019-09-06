European equities mainly climb at open

European stock markets mostly rose in opening deals on Friday, after another bright performance in Asia

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019) :European stock markets mostly rose in opening deals on Friday, after another bright performance in Asia.

In initial trade, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index of major blue-chip firms weakened 0.2 percent to 7,255.83 points compared with Thursday's closing level.

In the eurozone, the Paris benchmark CAC 40 index firmed 0.1 percent to 5,595.92 and Frankfurt's DAX 30 advanced 0.3 percent at 12,161.66 points.