European equities mixed at open

Umer Jamshaid 29 minutes ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 02:17 PM

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :European stock markets were mixed at the start of trading on Wednesday.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index of major blue-chip companies fell 0.5 percent to 6,594.97 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 rose 0.2 percent to 13,896.37 points and the Paris CAC 40 added 0.1 percent to 5,785.93.

